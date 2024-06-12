Eddy Piñeiro kicks off the second and final day of Panther’s mandatory mini-camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers are holding their second and final day of mandatory mini-camp with less than 2 months left until the start of pre-season.

Besides Raheem Blackshear and Jadeveon Clowney getting into a little scuffle during practice, Eddy Piñeiro had his first day of kicking.

Piñeiro was not seen kicking in what was his first practice with the team since he did not attend voluntary OTAs.

When speaking with the media, he would not explain why he missed OTAs nor did he say if it was tied to him wanting a new contract.

When asked, “Do you want to be a part of the Carolina Panthers?” Piñeiro confirmed that he does want to be a Panther and he is happy to be back with the team. He added that he was not worried about losing his job nor did he think he would be competing for his starting position.

Although Piñeiro hasn’t been at practice, he says his relationship with Coach Canales is good.

