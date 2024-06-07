Eddies fall in regional semifinal

OTSEGO — Errors cost Edwardsburg's baseball team in a 5-4 loss Wednesday to Gull Lake in Division 2 regional semifinal action at Otsego High School.

The Blue Devils took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after scoring twice on Eddies' errors. Edwardsburg finished the game with five errors.

Two runs in the top of the fourth gave Edwardsburg a 4-3 lead. Those runs came home on Joe Lundgren's sacrifice fly and Payton Bookwalter's RBI single.

Andrew Rudolph's RBI single gave the Eddies a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Zach Zache's RBI single in the third for Edwardsburg tied the game at 2.

The Eddies were looking for their first regional title since 2004. Edwardsburg finished the year at 20-10. Gull Lake advanced to the regional final with a mark of 24-11.

It was a special season for Edwardsburg and head coach AJ Gaideski. The Eddies won a district title for the first time since 2017 and Gaideski picked up his 500th career win in a 5-0 win over Niles in the first game of a doubleheader on May 3rd.

------------

DIVISION 2 REGIONAL

GULL LAKE 5, EDWARDSBURG 4

Edwardsburg;011;200;0—;4;7;5

Gull Lake;021;020;x—;5;7;0

Jacob Palmatier (W); Joe Lundgren, Brody Schimpa (3, L).

Records: Edwardsburg 20-10, Gull Lake 24-11.