‘The Eddie’ welcomes Rip Curl as new sponsor for next winter’s event

The Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau big wave surfing contest was held at Waimea Bay in February 2016. John John Florence went on to win it. This is Ian Walsh. The surf company, Rip Curl, is the new title sponsor of the 2024-25 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Oahu’s North Shore.

The Eddie Aikau Foundation’s board of directors and Aikau family said it welcomed Rip Curl to the elite group and sponsors and partners for upcoming Big Wave Invitational events.

“We are excited about our partnership with this amazing Australian based company,” said the foundation in a news release. “From the executives to the staff running the day-to-day operations, they have a vast knowledge of the surfing industry and a great enthusiasm for carrying on the legacy of Eddie Aikau and our mission to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture.”

The holding period for the 2024-25 Eddie Aikau Big Invitational is from Dec. 14 to March 13, 2025.

Rip Curl said in a news release the event honoring the life and legacy of the great Hawaiian waterman “stands as the pinnacle of competitive big-wave surfing in the modern era.”

“It is an incredible honour for Rip Curl to be a partner of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational,” said Brooke Farris, CEO of Rip Curl, in the release. “This event is legendary, as are the big wave surfers who take on the giant waves of Waimea Bay. With our 55-year history of championing surfing events around the world, it is with great respect that we place our name alongside of Eddie Aikau, celebrating an incredible legacy and, supporting an event that means so much to the surfing community.”

The Eddie, which had its first run in 1984, requires a full day of consistent 25-foot surf to be called on at Waimea Bay. It has only been held 10 times in the past 40 years.

The Eddie was a go on Jan. 22 of last year, with Honolulu County lifeguard named the winner.

Earlier this year, a was issued but was called off because necessary waves and conditions were not met.

Previous winners of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational include 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater, two-time World Champion John John Florence, and big-wave icons Greg Long and Bruce Irons. The Eddie’s first winner ever was brother Clyde Aikau.

“We are very proud to partner with a brand like Rip Curl,” said Clyde in a news release. “Everyone knows the brand and I know my brother, Eddie, would also be proud.”

