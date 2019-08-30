Eddie Vanderdoes waived/injured in first wave of Raiders moves

The NFL’s daily transaction wire confirmed that the Raiders released linebacker Brandon Marshall and tight end Luke Willson on Friday and it also brought word of 11 other players who were dropped from the roster.

The list includes 2017 third-round pick Eddie Vanderdoes. The defensive tackle was waived with an injury designation, so he could revert to injured reserve or be released with an injury settlement if he goes unclaimed.

Vanderdoes had 18 tackles while making 13 starts as a rookie, but tore his ACL in the season finale and missed all of last season.

Defensive end Alex Barrett, defensive back Makinton Dorleant and guard Cameron Hunt were also waived with injury designations. Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, tight end Brandon Barnes, linebacker James Cowser, defensive back Joshua Holsey and defensive tackle Gabe Wright are also hitting the waiver wire. The Raiders released running back Mack Brown and defensive back Jordan Richards.