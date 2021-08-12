Eddie Vanderdoes becomes fourth ex-Raider signed by 49ers

Vanderdoes signing gives 49ers four ex-Raiders this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There's a story worth following at 49ers training camp. And no, we promise this isn't a story about Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.

It's about castoffs. Former Raiders castoffs that is.

On Thursday, the 49ers signed defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes to a one-year contract, becoming the fourth former Raider signed by San Francisco this offseason. Vanderdoes -- an Auburn native -- joins Arden Key, Maurice Hurst and Shilique Calhoun to once play for the Silver and Black and now join the Niners.

Vanderdoes, 26, was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. The defensive tackle was a high school star but has dealt with injuries dating back to his college days. Though he was drafted in 2017, he only has played two seasons in the NFL.

Vanderdoes played all 16 games for the Raiders as a rookie, starting 13. He had 18 tackles and two QB hits that season.

But Vanderdoes didn't notch any stats in 2018 or 2020. He last played in 2019, when he appeared in three games for the Houston Texans. Perhaps a move to the 49ers is just what he needs. It sure sounds like that's what Key needed after his time with the Raiders.

"I wanted to get out of there,” Key said Sunday to reporters. “[I had] been wanting to get out of there. I was more happy than surprised. I wish it happened a little earlier, but hey, I got what I wanted.

“It was bad. It was just bad all around for me. Bad system. It just wasn’t the right fit for me. I had to get out.”

Key and Hurst, and possibly even Calhoun, already look like they can added needed depth to the 49ers defensive line. Will Vanderdoes join his former teammates in helping his new team?

It's worth a shot.

