Eddie Royal can’t believe the Broncos didn’t hire Kyle Shanahan in 2017

After Gary Kubiak stepped down from coaching in 2017, Kyle Shanahan was among the candidates the Denver Broncos considered to replace Kubiak.

There was speculation at the time that Shanahan might be the favorite to get the job, but Joe Ellis decided to hire Vance Joseph instead. In hindsight, that was clearly a mistake.

Shanahan has reached a third NFC title game with the San Francisco 49ers in his sixth season with the team. Every time the 49ers make a deep playoff run, Broncos fans are reminded of the team’s mistake in 2017.

Even former wide receiver Eddie Royal chimed in on Twitter:

Royal is certainly not alone. Here’s a quick sampling of other fans and pundits who have made similar remarks.

The Broncos can’t go back in time and fix their mistake from 2017, but the team’s new ownership group can get the team’s coach hire right this time. Denver is considering eight candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

