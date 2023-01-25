Eddie Royal can’t believe the Broncos didn’t hire Kyle Shanahan in 2017

After Gary Kubiak stepped down from coaching in 2017, Kyle Shanahan was among the candidates the Denver Broncos considered to replace Kubiak.

There was speculation at the time that Shanahan might be the favorite to get the job, but Joe Ellis decided to hire Vance Joseph instead. In hindsight, that was clearly a mistake.

Shanahan has reached a third NFC title game with the San Francisco 49ers in his sixth season with the team. Every time the 49ers make a deep playoff run, Broncos fans are reminded of the team’s mistake in 2017.

Even former wide receiver Eddie Royal chimed in on Twitter:

So the Broncos could’ve had Kyle Shanahan as their head coach 🤔🤦🏾‍♂️ — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) January 23, 2023

Royal is certainly not alone. Here’s a quick sampling of other fans and pundits who have made similar remarks.

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are going to their third Final Four in the last four years. They both have strong Denver ties. And the Broncos picked Vance Joseph / Vic Fangio / George Paton. Brutal. #BroncosCountry — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) January 23, 2023

Broncos could have had Kyle Shanahan and Josh Allen. Maybe they’ll be in Super Bowl. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 15, 2023

Remember when the Broncos didn’t hire Kyle Shanahan though? — John Livingston (@jlivi2) January 23, 2023

It's not like the Broncos didn't have a chance at Kyle Shanahan. https://t.co/x8TjIjnuYk — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 14, 2023

Makes me wanna puke Kyle Shanahan should be coaching the @Broncos but Joe Ellis couldn’t put his ego on the shelf and we’ve been dogs ever since .. wan’t to blame someone for the mess the @Broncos are in ? It Begins and Ends with JOE “ ego” Ellis. facts ! #Broncos — Todd Romero (@ToddRomeroTV) January 15, 2023

Remember when the #Broncos could’ve hired Kyle Shanahan? Thanks, Joe. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 15, 2023

Broncos with Kyle Shanahan, Zac Taylor, and Brian Daboll all going to the divisional round pic.twitter.com/iOktqetmQF — Blind Man (@BlindManBroncos) January 17, 2023

Once again, a reminder that the Broncos passed on Kyle Shanahan in favor of Vance Joseph because Joe Ellis was afraid of getting his feeling hurt. — Evan Dziobak (@Evan_Dziobak) January 23, 2023

Denver Broncos should have hired Kyle Shanahan when they had the chance!! — Lisa (@Lisaspeedyg) January 23, 2023

Brock Purdy is what Trevor Siemian could have been if the Broncos had hired Kyle Shanahan. — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) January 15, 2023

Kyle Shanahan going to this 3rd NFC title game in 4 years. Broncos could have hired him but Joe Ellis didn’t like him. Which leads me to believe…… Joe Ellis is stupid. — Billy Sandoval (@BillySandoval9) January 23, 2023

The Broncos genuinely chose Vance Joseph over Kyle Shanahan btw — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) January 16, 2023

Every time I look at the 49ers it’s a “what could have been” feeling as a Broncos fan. So frustrating but happy for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. — Stephen Simpson (@Steve55Simpson) January 23, 2023

The Broncos can’t go back in time and fix their mistake from 2017, but the team’s new ownership group can get the team’s coach hire right this time. Denver is considering eight candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

