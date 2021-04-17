Eddie Rosario's RBI triple
Eddie Rosario flares a ground ball down the right-field line that hangs in the wall in right, scores a run and advances Rosario to third
The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.
HoopsHype selects a starting five, along with a bench, for the 2020-21 season made up entirely of players we consider to be underrated.
Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.
David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods Friday night and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win. Curtis Lazar added an empty-netter with 1:12 left for the Bruins, who have won three straight since acquiring Hall and Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
"As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," said Wade, 39, in a statement. "I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level." The Jazz top the Western Conference standings, with a 41-14 record.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021
Our penultimate 2021 mock draft lands a sixth QB near the end of the first round.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/14/2021
The early returns from the Boston Bruins' trade deadline additions have been fantastic, including the scoring production from Taylor Hall.
Vegas oddsmakers have released their win totals for the 2021 season and the Eagles over/under is 6.5
Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.
After the Yankees (5-8) managed just three hits, committed three fielding errors and walked seven opposing batters in a lifeless loss to the Rays (6-8) -- who snapped a three-game skid -- manager Aaron Boone was direct with his players.
Tyron Woodley, who is cornering Ben Askren, predicts a stoppage victory for his friend over Jake Paul in their Triller Fight Club main event.
In need of some help at defensive tackle, perhaps the Cowboys will look to make a move on one of the recently released players.
Exploring some possible reasons for the Browns releasing DT Sheldon Richardson
Dodgers beat Padres in thrilling 12-inning battle.
World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," said the 25-year-old Medvedev.
Manchester City's quadruple dream has been extinguished by Chelsea. Chelsea will be back at Wembley Stadium next month for the FA Cup final after a 1-0 victory over City was clinched by Hakim Ziyech on Saturday. Pep Guardiola will return even sooner next Sunday with City for the League Cup final but with doubts over whether De Bruyne will be fit to face Tottenham.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be eligible for a four-year, $104,832,000 contract extension this offseason.
Before Thursday's Celtics-Lakers matchup, Bill Walton shared a great story from his first C's-Lakers game back in 1985.