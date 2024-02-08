How Eddie Robinson Jr. responded to star players transferring out during the offseason

The Alabama State football Signing Day Bash on Wednesday was the official kickoff to the 2024 football season.

Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. addressed the fans and media for the first time since the Turkey Day Classic game on Thanksgiving. He answered all the burning questions from Hornets nation in attendance regarding the busy offseason.

More: Alabama State football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. introduces new offensive coordinator

The Hornets dealt with some departures on the offensive side, losing two starters in wide receiver Kisean Johnson and quarterback Damon Stewart when they entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson called it being apart of the current college football landscape.

“You just have to adjust to the landscape of college football. It makes no sense to complain about it because it’s the same rules for everybody whether you like it or not,” Robinson said. “We loss some really good players but the show still goes on.”

“We have to replace those guys and keep the culture in the building strong. Making sure we’re checking in on guys and developing stable relationships will create less turnover in a program.”

More: Alabama State college football: Full 2024 National Signing Day tracker, signees & rankings

In regards to the 2024 season, Robinson wants to take the steps to being a dominant football team. Winning is what he’s expecting from this group in the fall.

”We just want to win a couple more football games. Last year we had some tough losses and some big wins. The season was moving in the right direction but we want more. The players want more. The coaches want more and we expect more. All we want to do is take that next step to being a dominating football team.”

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Eddie Robinson Jr. speaks players transferring out of Alabama state football