Eddie Robinson Award winner Taylor lifted Sac State in first season

(STATS) - To underscore Troy Taylor's coaching acumen, consider his two seasons in the Big Sky Conference:

- In 2016, he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington and the Eagles set numerous school records with one of the nation's most prolific offenses, including quarterback Gage Gubrud passing for an FCS single-season record 5,160 yards.

- This season at Sacramento State - his first as a college head coach - the Hornets were the most-improved in the FCS, going from a 2-8 record in 2018 to 9-4 while both capturing a share of the Big Sky Conference title and qualifying for the FCS playoffs for the first time.

Behind Taylor's play calling, the Hornets offense set various program records, including for touchdowns, points scored, passing yards, first downs and total plays run. Named the Big Sky coach of the year, he is the second straight from the conference to receive the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award as the national coach of the year (UC Davis' Dan Hawkins was the 2018 recipient).

"I'm honored to be chosen as the Eddie Robinson Award winner," said the 51-year-old Taylor, who grew up in the Sacramento area. "The success we had this season at Sacramento State is due to the contribution of many administrators, support staff, coaches and, of course, our incredibly committed and resilient players. I accept this award on behalf of all those involved that have made this season a success."

The Hornets' season was highlighted by a sweep of three straight nationally ranked Big Sky opponents - traditional powers Eastern Washington, Montana State and Montana - during a 15-day span in October. Fifteen Hornets earned All-Big Sky honors - up from just two in 2018 - led by quarterback Kevin Thomson, the conference's offensive player of the year.

Taylor will be honored at the STATS national awards banquet on Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas.