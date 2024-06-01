Eddie replaces Rangers team-mate Ewens

Leah Eddie has been drafted into Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland squad, replacing new Rangers team-mate Sarah Ewens.

23-year-old Eddie became Jo Potter's first signing of the summer on Thursday as the defender returned to the Glasgow club following a five year-stint at Hibs.

With two international caps already, she will now join up with the national team ahead of their behind-closed-doors Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel in Hungary on Tuesday.

Scotland thrashed Israel 4-1 in a protestor delayed first encounter on Friday.

Forward Ewens has also two caps, but has now dropped out of the squad.