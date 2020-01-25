Eddie Pepperell had the perfect tweet before his potentially awkward pairing with Bryson DeChambeau

Eddie Pepperell has been one of Bryson DeChambeau's most vocal critics when it comes to slow play. On Sunday, the Englishman will finally have the chance to tell the American what he thinks in person.

Pepperell and DeChambeau will be paired in the third-to-last tee time during the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. DeChambeau, the defending champ, sits two shots off Ashun Wu's 54-hole lead, while Pepperell trails by three with 18 holes to go in the European Tour event.

But golf fans probably will be more interested in this pairing's interactions than how they finish considering Pepperell's recent comments concerning the five-time PGA Tour winner. And to his credit, he pointed out the potentially awkward dynamic between the duo on Sunday with this tweet:

Perfect.

In addition to being critical of DeChambeau's pace of play—beginning with a tweet in August in which he referred to him as a "single minded twit"—Pepperell has poked fun at Bryson bulking up and his attempts to tweak World No. 1 Brooks Koepka. Here's a concise summation by Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner:

Pepperell apologized for the "twit" remark, but as you can see, DeChambeau has remained one of his favorite Twitter targets. DeChambeau has not publicly engaged with Eddie. At least, not yet. Come Sunday afternoon in Dubai it's going to be impossible for them to avoid each other.

