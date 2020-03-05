Eddie Pepperell finds another bizarre way to be disqualified from a European Tour event

Between his thoughtful blog and an active Twitter account, Eddie Pepperell might be the most interesting man in golf. He also definitely finds the most interesting ways to be disqualified from golf tournaments.

Just a few months removed from being DQd for running out of golf balls at the Turkish Airlines Open, Pepperell, 29, was ousted after the first round of the Qatar Masters for signing an incorrect scorecard. Only this wasn’t your standard signing of an incorrect card.

The two-time European Tour winner actually caught the mistakes in time to correct them—then made another mistake. We’ll let Eddie explain:

That’s rough. Although, at least the the 71 would have only put Pepperell in a tie for 61st after Day 1 in Qatar.

Still, without a weekend tee time, this means his trip to Qatar was all for naught. But on the bright side, this gives Pepperell more time to pen his next blog post about the experience.

