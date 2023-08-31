Raheem Sterling 'not happy' at being left out of England squad

Southgate is apparently unmoved by Sterling's strong start to the season with Chelsea - GETTY IMAGES/Gareth Copley

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad for the Euro qualifier against Ukraine but there was is no recall for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Nketiah, who has scored twice this season in three Premier League appearances, has played for the Under-21s but it is his first time in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Southgate has kept faith in Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who have not played a game this season but are senior players from the team that reached the Euro final in 2021.

England will also play at Hampden Park on September 12 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first official international fixture against Scotland. For the two matches, Southgate has Luke Shaw, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings both out injured. Mason Mount is also injured after missing out in the last squad.

Sterling ‘not particularly happy’

Sterling missed the previous squad due to fitness but has been in good form, scoring twice against Luton Town on Friday.

Explaining why Nketiah, and also Levi Colwill, have been called up, Southgate said: “They are two young players doing very well and did well without junior teams. Eddie has very good pedigree, is a good finisher and has not had a chance to play with us yet.

“We were really pleased with the group and to bring Raheem in, we have to leave someone else out and I didn’t think anyone warranted being left out. Raheem looks hungry and is an important player for us but behind the No.9 we have a lot of competition for places.

“Raheem is not particularly happy about that and I understand as he is an important player for us.”

Nketiah has been rewarded for his form with Arsenal - GETTY IMAGES/Julian Finney

Henderson’s situation ‘not easy’

Jordan Henderson keeps his place after moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifa, but Southgate fears the Saudi league’s level may not be adequate preparation for a major international tournament.

“We’ve watched every game and the key moving forward will be the physical intensity of the league and whether it will allow him to perform at the level we need,” he said. “It is changing all the time because other teams will have this issue, Portugal and other Europan football clubs are in this situation. With Hendo, we have to map him against those other players and that is not as easy when you are not playing in Champions League and Premier League games.”

On whether the LGBT community would feel let down by Henderson’s involvement with England having moved to Saudi Arabia, Southgate added: “We have tried to be very supportive but I also accept members of the community felt let down. You have to live your life as you see fit.

“I can only speak on personal level and what the team represents and I try to be accepting of all cultures and understanding of everyone in different positions. If there is a feeling we haven’t done enough we have to accept that position but it is not intentional. These are all very complex situations that we are trying to do our best to navigate.”

England squad to play Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)