Eddie Mitchell: Former Bournemouth owner and chairman dies aged 69

Former Bournemouth owner and chairman Eddie Mitchell has died at the age of 69.

Mitchell was chairman of the Cherries between 2009 and 2013, and oversaw the start of the Dorset club's rise from League Two to the Premier League.

The property developer was responsible for Eddie Howe's return to Bournemouth for a second spell as manager in 2012.

In a statement to BBC Sport, the Mitchell family said he "passed away peacefully at home on Saturday".

They added: "A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was one of a kind and lived his life to the full.

"Gone too soon but his legacy will remain through what he's achieved in the world of property and Bournemouth football club."

Much of Mitchell's success came in the world of property development. He invested heavily in over 1,000 homes, primarily building in the highly successful Sandbanks peninsula area of Poole.

The Sandbanks area became home to a number of celebrities, including ex-Premier League managers Harry Redknapp and Graeme Souness, and evolved into one of the most expensive and desirable places to live in the world.

In a post on X, Bournemouth said they were "saddened" to learn of Mitchell's passing.

Mitchell purchased the Cherries as part of a consortium in 2009 when he became chairman, eventually selling in 2013 to Russia-born businessman Maxim Demin, who had bought a half share in 2011 after being introduced to the club by Mitchell.

However, Mitchell - who had owned non-league club Dorchester Town in the late 2000s before buying into the Cherries - was subsequently banned from attending matches at Bournemouth following his departure from the board.

In 2012, Mitchell negotiated the deal to bring Howe back to manage Bournemouth, after the Cherries favourite had been in charge of the club from 2008 to 2011 before leaving for Burnley.

Howe, now Newcastle United manager, guided the Cherries to the Premier League and kept them in the top flight for five seasons between 2015 and 2020.