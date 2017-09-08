Eddie Lacy wondering whether he should make a Lambeau leap

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is hoping for an opportunity to leap.

And apparently, he’s in good enough shape to do so, and to possibly carry the team’s offense this weekend.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the former Packers running back said he’s pondering whether or not to leap into the Lambeau Field stands if he scores a touchdown in his return this weekend.

“You know, honestly, I’ve been thinking about that for the past two days,” Lacy said. “Part of me wants to, but I don’t want to get pushed down. I really don’t know how the crowd will react to that. Maybe I could find like a small patch of Seahawks fans and do it there.”

He’s probably going to have chances to get there, as Thomas Rawls is still dealing with an ankle injury and may not be able to play this weekend, which could put him back in the 20-plus carry per game range.

“I’ll definitely take as many they give me,” Lacy said. “I haven’t played since October, but going through the first [three] preseason games and getting the feel back and getting hit and reassuring myself that my ankle is perfectly fine, I feel like I’m equipped for whatever I have to do.”

And he’s apparently sufficiently svelte. Lacy had another weigh-in this week, and when asked if he made his target weight, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said: “Eddie’s doing great. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him.”

If he indeed hit his 245-pound limit, that’s another $55,000 in his pocket from the weight clauses inserted in his contract. He had previously hit the first three in May, June, and August, and has three more over the course of the regular season. That means the only thing weighing him down this weekend should be his wallet, which will be safely tucked in his locker.