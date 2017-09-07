Eddie Lacy unsure of Lambeau Leap, doesn't want to get pushed back down

Eddie Lacy scored 29 touchdowns while a member of the Packers and 16 of those came at Lambeau Field.

When the Seahawks meet the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, the new Seattle running back is not sure if he'll attempt a Lambeau Leap if he scores a touchdown against his former team.

"I don't want to get pushed back down," Lacy told reporters Thursday.

Lacy, 26, was a second-round pick of the Packers in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Alabama running back said he's looking forward to facing his former team, but admitted it will be different being on the visitors' sideline.

"It’s just a real historic place and the fans take pride in making it as loud and as uncomfortable as they can," Lacy said Thursday. "For me, it’s going to be the first time being on the opposite side of that. I’ll get to see how it is from the other side."

Following an injury-plagued 2016 season, the Packers did not seek to re-sign Lacy and he joined the Seahawks on a one-year contract in March.





"I thought I would be back there, I was there for four years and I thought it would continue," Lacy said. "Sometimes it doesn’t work out like that (and), sometimes a change of scenery isn’t bad.

"I’m just going to go out and play the game that I love to play. It just so happens that I’m on a different team playing against where I came from."