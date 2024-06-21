Eddie Jones - Saeed Khan/AFP

“We know that he gets his teams right for big games,” says Jamie George. “And this is a huge game for him.”

The broad grin on the England captain’s face last week filled any space between the lines. He expects Eddie Jones to have armed Japan with an exacting plan to upset them. Curve balls are inevitable.

George himself has been integral to several Jones specials. Back in 2019 at the Aviva Stadium, the hooker sent his first throw of the Six Nations over the top of a line-out directly to Manu Tuilagi in midfield. A minute later, after seven crisp phases, Jonny May went over in the corner. England were on their way to a statement victory over Ireland.

Over the ensuing three years, and in the wake of the 2019 World Cup, such performances eventually dried up. The last tactical masterclass that Jones delivered as England head coach was probably the dramatic defeat of South Africa at Twickenham in the autumn of 2021. With Bevan Rodd starting at loosehead prop, the hosts had to box clever in the scrummaging exchanges. They beat the Springboks blitz, first on the outside and then through the middle, with clever running angles and beautiful passing from Henry Slade. Marcus Smith held his nerve to slot a late penalty.

Notwithstanding a bristling first half-hour in Brisbane the following year, England looked increasingly more muddled as the Jones era petered out.

How Eddie Jones will try to derail England

Steve Borthwick took over and imparted a distinct strategy for the World Cup. Meanwhile, during an ill-fated stint with the Wallabies, there was precious little for Jones to hang his hat on.

Australia built a 17-3 lead over a second-string All Blacks last August before fading to defeat. At the World Cup, Jones’s side were thoroughly outmanoeuvred by Wales and then ousted by Fiji. Still, in what feels like a significant game for Borthwick’s public perception, England anticipate an ambush. How, then, might Jones attempt it?

Expand on traditional tactics

While Japan do have loping lock Warner Dearns, who stands 6ft 8in, they have traditionally based their game on collective speed and agility. In his first spell as Japan head coach, Jones tapped into this impressively.

A famous defeat of South Africa in Brighton nine years ago was a triumph of the ‘ruck and run’ philosophy, with zippy phase-play undoing the Springboks. In that game, according to Stats Perform, Japan completed 171 passes from 101 rucks and kicked the ball 36 times.

Four years later, at their home World Cup, victories over Ireland and Scotland showcased the attacking developments honed under Jamie Joseph. In the first of those games, Japan registered 201 passes from 115 rucks and kicked 19 times as Ireland were beaten in Shizuoka. In the second, against Scotland, they made 204 passes from 114 rucks and recorded only 10 kicks across the 80 minutes.

Last year in Nice, a totally different tack surprised England. Japan did move the ball wide where possible – making 96 passes from 55 rucks, with wings Kotaro Matsushima and Jone Naikabula amassing 130 of their 324 running metres – yet put boot to ball 37 times. They averaged a meagre 1.49 rucks per kick, down from 11.4 rucks per kick in the 2019 game against Scotland.

In 2023, Japan stayed patient in the aerial rallies, as England aimed to control territory, but also imparted pressure with clever strikes. Early in the second half, Japan headed into midfield from a line-out with multiple runners in motion. Yutaka Nagare spun and lifted an overhead chip that Ryōto Nakamura almost recovered (see below).

England, leading 13-12 until a fortunate try for Courtney Lawes in the 56th minute, needed a late surge to land a 34-12 win. Japan’s approach made life awkward for Borthwick’s charges. Jones will bid to do the same, with a touch of deception.

Stretch energy reserves in heat

Jones has insisted that he will have a fit team acclimatised to the conditions, with temperatures forecast to touch 30 degrees Celsius by the weekend. Michael Leitch captains a line-up that is otherwise extremely green. The match-day 23 features eight uncapped players, with the front five having earnt combined 16 caps. Yoshitaka Yazaki, a 20-year-old university student, is at full-back.

Naoto Saitō, the 5ft 5in scrum-half, would seem to be pivotal as Jones aims to impart a “super fast” game plan. He half will scamper between breakdowns. Lee Seung-sin starts at fly-half, with Rikiya Matsuda on the bench. As ever, kicking strategy can shape the game. To truly challenge England’s conditioning, Japan may bid to keep the ball on the field, either by kicking within the touchlines or by refraining from the boot as much as possible.

England's Maro Itoje in action with Japan's Naoto Saito - Toby Melville/Reuters

Exploit England’s rucking weakness

England faced the fewest rucks in possession over the Six Nations, with only Ireland conceding fewer than the 13 tries they shipped. Those numbers are an endorsement of Felix Jones’s defence, but Eddie Jones will have spied weaknesses. England were also joint-bottom of the jackal turnover charts with seven, earning one per 58 opposition rucks. Only Scotland, with one every 69 rucks, were less successful.

If they can hold on to the ball amid swarming, brawny tacklers such as Sam Underhill and George Martin, Japan may zig-zag up the 15-metre channels, using the short side to split the defensive line and nullify England’s line speed. Another way to do that is probing around the ruck and getting in behind the defence with offloads. Kick-passes can outflank blitzing wings, too.

Of the 13 tries England conceded during the Six Nations, four came directly from turnovers – nobody else let slip more than two. With a sweaty, slippery ball, Jones will have primed his players to seize chances in transition. A trick play or two seems certain as well. England conceded five first-phase tries across the Six Nations, the most of any side. Dan Bowden, previously of London Irish and Leicester Tigers, has been appointed Japan attack coach and brings the impetus of a Championship win with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Experts recruited to tighten set-piece

Just as Jones enlisted Borthwick and Marc Dal Maso to solidify Japan’s line-out and scrum back in 2015, he has brought in Victor Matfield and Owen Franks on similar remits over recent weeks. Neal Hatley, a lieutenant in the England and Australia set-ups, offers additional scrummaging nous as a coaching coordinator.

Back in 2022, in what turned out to be his final campaign as England boss, Jones watched his forwards splinter Japan at Twickenham. Dominance up front paved the way for a 52-13 thrashing. A few months later when they took on the same opponents at the World Cup, Japan were more robust.

Should they hold firm in the set-piece exchanges this weekend, the tourists will be prevented from controlling the game’s rhythm. Forcing England to play at their pace would seem the most likely way for Japan and Jones to land a famous triumph.

