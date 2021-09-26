Eddie Jones at Harlequins v Worcester: Report card on the England players on show at Twickenham Stoop

Eddie Jones at Harlequins v Worcester: Report card on which England players impressed the head coach - Getty Images

Eddie Jones and his new-look England coaching team of Matthew Proudfoot, Richard Cockerill and Martin Gleeson headed to the Twickenham Stoop to watch Harlequins host Worcester on Saturday.

Five days after naming a 45-man training squad, the trip allowed them to examine eight of the group due to convene at The Lensbury in Teddington later today for a three-day camp.

There will have been plenty to ponder from those in action, who spanned a variety of positions. Here is our report card.

Harlequins

Louis Lynagh

What is palpable watching Lynagh in the flesh is his deceptive power. The 20-year-old is wiry and explosive, as his first-half try demonstrated unequivocally. Perry Humphreys was comprehensively beaten. Such strength also helps Lynagh stand up in contact to buy time for supporting teammates or to offload. He slipped off a tackle prior to Ollie Lawrence’s try for Worcester but this was promising. 8/10

Joe Marchant

A series of injuries on breaking into the Harlequins first-team forced Marchant to be patient and, at 25, he could easily have more than six England caps. There were moments of understated class throughout this game, notably a one-handed flick-pass to Cadan Murley. He underlined his versatility with a switch to the left wing, where he scored. 8/10

Jack Kenningham

The resourceful openside will return to the England fold after a brief appearance, without winning a cap, in the summer. He forced a vital turnover inside his own 22 to snuff out Worcester’s bright start and linked attacks energetically before making way with half an hour to go before the visitors’ resurgence. Kenningham looks like he could develop as a lineout jumper, too. 8/10

Alex Dombrandt

However much you want to read into this England training squad, the exclusion of Billy Vunipola appears to offer an opportunity to Sam Simmonds and Dombrandt. Harlequins’ stand-in skipper scored a simple try at the base of a scrum and cut through Worcester from the subsequent restart. There was also some nice interplay with Andre Esterhuizen out wide, although he has had more influential afternoons. 7/10

Joe Marler of Harlequins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Worcester Warriors - Getty Images

Joe Marler

The 72-cap loosehead continues to be utterly dominant at domestic level. Worcester simply could not contain Marler, whom Tabai Matson labelled as “probably the best player in the Premiership last season”. That was no exaggeration. Marler has picked up where he left off, milking set-piece penalties regularly and hitting hard on both sides of the ball in phase-play. Cockerill and Proudfoot must have been purring. 9/10

Sam Riley

One of the more left-field picks in the training squad, Riley was given just 12 minutes from the bench as a replacement for Jack Walker. That was enough for a spinning midfield carry, some busy defence, solid scrummaging and an accurate lineout throw as the talented hooker settles into senior rugby. N/A

Worcester Warriors

Ollie Lawrence

A trio of first-half spills was far from ideal for Lawrence. Then, at the start of the second period, came a moment that would have delighted Jones and Gleeson. Lawrence darted around a breakdown and arrived on the left shoulder of his centre partner, Francois Venter, before taking a short pass and slicing through the Harlequins line. Keeping his balance, Lawrence pulled away to score. He distributed accurately and defended well. Imposing himself consistently on matches must be his aim now. 7/10

Ted Hill

So far, Hill’s Test career comprises a couple of brief cameos from the bench. He was typically industrious against Harlequins. In attack, he punched holes and threw deft passes on the gain-line. In defence, he showed impressive stopping power and stretched his legs to cut down Esterhuizen. Despite two fumbles and a deliberate knock-on, he ended up in credit. Jones has pondered using him as a lock, but wants a jumping back-rower too. Hill fulfils the latter function for Worcester very well. 7/10