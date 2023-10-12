Eddie Jones 'expected to quit Australia for Japan'

Eddie Jones has denied that he interviewed for the Japan job before the World Cup and repeatedly poured cold water on reports linking him with the role - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

Eddie Jones is leading the race to be named as Japan’s next head coach after Australia failed to progress from the pool stages of the World Cup for the first time under his stewardship.

According to reports in Sponichi, the Japanese sports newspaper, Jones is expected to return as Jamie Joseph’s successor in the vacant head-coach role, with Japan also failing to progress to the quarter-finals of this year’s showpiece in France.

The Sydney Morning Herald explosively reported last month how Jones, who is under contract with Rugby Australia until the end of their home World Cup in 2027, had secretly interviewed with the Japan Rugby Football Union by video call before the start of the World Cup, just days before the Wallabies’ final warm-up fixture against the hosts.

The 63-year-old has denied that an interview even took place and repeatedly poured cold water on reports linking him with the Japan job.

“This spring, Masato Tsuchida, president of the Japan RFU, with whom he has had a honeymoon relationship since his days at Suntory, contacted him,” the Sponichi story read. “Contract negotiations have been held privately behind the scenes and preparations are under way for his first return since the 2015 World Cup, at which he led [Japan] to an historic three wins.”

Telegraph Sport understands from sources with knowledge of discussions that Jones was due at the JRFU headquarters originally on Sun Nov 5 to interview for the role for a second time, but that his involvement with the Barbarians’ fixture against Wales in Cardiff a day earlier - the Australian is coaching the invitational side alongside New Zealander Scott Robertson - resulted in a postponement.

Jones, Rugby Australia and the JRFU all either refused to comment on or denied the Herald’s initial story, and when approached by Telegraph Sport on this occasion all three entities reiterated their position.

The news out of Japan comes as a further blow to battling RA chairman, Hamish McLennan, who sacked New Zealander Dave Rennie and hired Jones just eight months out from a World Cup. Under Jones, the Wallabies crashed out of rugby’s blue-riband event in the pool stages, with Wales and Fiji progressing to the quarter-finals from Pool C.

Telegraph Sport exclusively reported last month that Jones had denied to McLennan that he had interviewed with the JRFU, with RA’s chairman backing the head coach to see out his tenure, incorporating both the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and a World Cup on home soil two years later.

“My understanding all along is that wherever he is in the world, Japan would take him back in some capacity in a heartbeat so there is a standing offer there to take him,” McLennan said. “We have asked him if he interviewed with Japan, and he has categorically denied it on a number of occasions, so we take him at his word.”

In the aftermath of the Herald’s bombshell, McLennan added that he would be “surprised and disappointed” if the Wallabies head coach departed.

Reports out of Japan also suggested that the JRFU had enlisted the help of a recruitment and consultancy firm to hire their next head coach and pick up the national side’s pieces after the highs of a 2019 quarter-final were backed up by a pool-stage exit in this year’s World Cup.

Jones, whose has a Japanese mother, has had a long association with the country, beginning as an assistant at Tokai University, Suntory Sungoliath and the Japan national team in the mid to late 1990s. The Australian was at the helm on the Brave Blossoms’ most famous day, the 2015 World Cup victory over South Africa, during his three-year stint as head coach. Jones would later return to Suntory as director of rugby, a role he infamously held during his time as England head coach.