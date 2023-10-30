Eddie Jones: Australia head coach resigns following early Rugby World Cup exit

Eddie Jones succeeded Dave Rennie as Australia head coach in January

Eddie Jones has stepped down from his position as head coach of Australia.

Australia went out in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup, the first time in the tournament's history that they had failed to reach the knockout stage.

Jones began a second spell in charge of the Wallabies in January and will officially step down on 25 November.

In a statement, Rugby Australia thanked Jones for his "commitment to the Wallabies in 2023" and wished him "the best in his future endeavours".

The statement added that an announcement over the future of Australia's caching staff would be made "in due course".

Jones, 63, was sacked by England just one month before taking on the role as Wallabies head coach, succeeding Dave Rennie, and signed a contract running through to 2027, the year Australia hosts the next Rugby World Cup.

During this year's tournament, Jones denied speculation linking him with a return as Japan coach, insisting he was "committed" to his role with Australia.

It had been reported that he was interviewed by Japan, whom he coached from 2012 to 2015, days before Australia began their World Cup campaign.

The Australian, whose mother and wife are Japanese, said he had "no idea" where the story came from, adding: "I haven't spoken to anyone."

Jones had led Australia and England to World Cup finals in 2003 and 2019 respectively, but his sides lost on both occasions.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday: "(I) gave it a run. Hopefully (I'll) be the catalyst for change."

Australia were upset by Fiji and lost heavily to Wales in a disappointing 2023 campaign, eventually finishing third in their pool.

They won only two of their nine Tests after Jones' return, those victories coming against tier-two nations Georgia and Portugal at the World Cup.

The announcement comes after Rugby Australia had led an independent review into the team's performance at the World Cup.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh is set to hold a media conference on Tuesday to address the fall-out from Jones' upcoming departure.

Chairman of Rugby Australia Hamish McLennan, who played a key role in getting Jones to return to the side for a second stint, said he will not quit following the disappointing World Cup campaign leading to Jones' resignation.

McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald: "I came to rugby to find a way to fix it when it all fell over and despite the sad Eddie situation, this is another hurdle we'll overcome."