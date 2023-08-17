Eddie Jones: Australia head coach criticises 'negative' media after naming World Cup squad

Eddie Jones led Australia to the 2003 World Cup final, when they lost to England

Australia head coach Eddie Jones criticised the "negative" media after his World Cup squad was questioned before their departure for France.

Back row Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper were left out and attack coach Brad Davis resigned this week.

"I know what's wrong with Australian rugby and part of you blokes are the problem," Jones told a news conference.

"Thanks for the worst press conference I've ever had in world rugby. Well done - the worst I've ever seen."

He added: "I can't believe the level of negativity here. You're so negative about everything.

"We're going off to a World Cup you think we can't win. Tell us we're terrible and we will prove you wrong.

"I can feel this negativity - I've got to wash myself off because it's just sticking to me."

Australia have lost all four Tests since former England coach Jones was appointed in January.

In naming the most inexperienced Australia squad for a World Cup in the professional era, his selection was likened by one newspaper to "re-mortgaging your house, selling everything in the shed and taking all your cash to the casino for a one-off punt on red or black".

As one journalist asked a question about what he sees in his side, Jones interrupted sarcastically: "Nothing, mate. We're terrible.

"I love this negativity - it's fantastic. I love it, love it - keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going."

As he walked away at the end of the news conference, Jones said: "Go give yourselves uppercuts."

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October, with Australia drawn in Group B with Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.