Eddie Jackson: 'We're going to continue to come out here and shock people'
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson talks Week 1 win against the San Francisco 49ers, and the new team culture and mindset going into the 2022 NFL season.
Malik Reed would be the starter if T.J. Watt misses any games.
Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys player who will be missing time with an injury. According to multiple reports, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern are both set to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers. Kearse suffered a sprained MCL and was on crutches after the [more]
Colts fans have seen enough of Rodrigo Blankenship.
The Commanders looked in Curtis Samuel's direction early and often against the Jaguars in Week 1.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
The Steelers could add a quality edge rusher or running back in a trade with Dallas.
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
After Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered an injury, Twitter reacted with speculation regarding a possible trade for 49ers' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Who emerged as the winners and losers of the opening weekend?
After losing to the Dolphins on Sunday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he thought the game was fairly even outside of two big plays by Miami in the first half. The first of them was a strip-sack of Mac Jones that Dolphins edge rusher Melvin Ingram recovered for a touchdown and the second came [more]
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a wide receiver in Washington, a wide receiver in Baltimore and a running back in San Francisco.
The Steelers could get T.J. Watt back in a month.
Tracy Walker then swung at a pair of Eagles players during an altercation after the play, which led to his ejection.
What was good and what wasn't in the 49ers' Week 1 loss? @nicholasmcgee24 has the breakdown:
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
The New York Giants upset the Tennessee Titans, 21-20, in Week 1 and the Giants Wire team grades reflect that performance.
Just about the only negatives for the Chiefs in their 44-21 win Sunday in Arizona came from the trainer's tent. Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and his rebuilt wide receiver group hardly missed Tyreek Hill. The running game got humming, tight end Travis Kelce proved once more that he is an ageless wonder, and a younger and speedier defense held the Cardinals to one score until midway through the fourth quarter.