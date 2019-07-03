Eddie Jackson: We want to “top everything” the ’85 Bears did

The Bears are going to be celebrating their 100th season in a variety of ways this year and a good deal of that attention will likely go to the 1985 edition of the team.

That team is the only Super Bowl winner in franchise history, it was stuffed with big personalities that have made the group resonate far outside of Chicago and it featured one of the best defenses in NFL history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s hard to imagine another Bears team replicating or bettering the success of that team or that defense, but that’s safety Eddie Jackson‘s goal for the coming year. He said the unit is “more aggressive” under new coordinator Chuck Pagano and he’s plenty aggressive when it comes to how he expects the group to do this year.

“I’ll go right now for our defense to be No. 1 across the board. Like I told ’em earlier, shouts out to the ’85 Bears, but we want to top everything they’ve done,” Jackson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Jackson said the Bears have “everything to prove” after falling in their first playoff game last year. Coming anywhere close to a comparison to those other Bears would go a long way toward providing that proof.