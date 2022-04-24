Eddie Jackson urges Bears to bring back free agent Akiem Hicks

EJax urges Bears to bring back free agent Akiem Hicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During mini-camp this past week, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson met some new faces on the Chicago Bears defense.

He also missed the presence of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, a team leader since before the safety joined the team in 2017.

That same year, Hicks signed his last contract with the Bears, which expired at the end of the 2021 season. Now Hicks is a free agent and the Bears have a new front office regime.

Hicks' communication with the Bears has fallen off but Jackson made a public plea with a tweet late Friday evening.

Can we bring back @The_Dream99 ðŸ¤” — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) April 23, 2022

Maybe more statement than request, Jackson's social media messaging may fall on deaf ears in Halas Hall.

Under new general manager Ryan Poles the Bears have only brought back five free agents who were on the roster in 2021, with none signing for more than a year and none more expensive than DeAndre Houston-Carson's approximate $1.8 million price tag.

Hicks' 2017 contract was for $48 million over 4 years.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!