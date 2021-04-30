Eddie Jackson says Bears finally got a real QB in Justin Fields

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Allardyce
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jackson is fired up about Justin Fields joining Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears drafting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has the city overcome with joy. Fans celebrated on Twitter, fans broke out in cheers at the White Sox game and Bears players were also celebrating.

And Eddie Jackson is thrilled and maybe a bit relieved.

"About time we got us a real quarterback. How about them Bears?" Jackson said on an Instagram Live.

And damn, poor Mitchell Trubisky getting thrown under the bus. And Nick Foles, a Super Bowl MVP has to be raising some eye brows.

But Jackson's point is the Bears have struggled to find a starting quarterback of the future for decades. The Bears notably traded up to draft Trubisky and made the mistake of passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Then they brought in Foles and benched Trubisky. And that's not even going back before 2018 and acknowledging things like Mike Glennon's signing.

That's the stuff of a Chicago-born curse.

But the Fields selection seems to have exorcised some demons for now anyways.

Andy Dalton is still on the roster after the Bears signed him to a one-year contract in free agency, and general manager Ryan Pace reiterated that he will be the starter in 2021.

So Jackson might need to wait a little bit longer before Fields is under center and terrorizing NFC North rivals.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The last 14 running backs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft

    A look at the last 14 running backs to go in the first round of the NFL Draft and how their careers have panned out to this point.

  • Spurs can keep Kane without Champions League football, says interim boss

    Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason said Friday that Harry Kane's future at the club does not hinge on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League.

  • The best players available in the 2021 NFL draft

    Though the first round is in the books for the 2021 draft, there's still a lot of first-round talent available when the second round gets underway.

  • Under Center Podcast: Bears draft Justin Fields instant reaction

    The Under Center Podcast reacts to the Bears trading up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • White Sox fans erupt in cheers after Bears picked Justin Fields

    White Sox fans erupted in cheers it was announced the Bears selected Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Bears' Matt Nagy tested Justin Fields on draft night and he impressed

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to test Justin Fields on NFL Draft night and was impressed.

  • Was the Giants draft day deal for picks and Kadarius Toney a good move? | SportsNite

    Chris Williamson, Sal Licata, and John Jastremski look back at the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft for the New York Giants, which saw Big Blue trade down in the first round and eventually select wide receiver Kadarius Toney out of Florida.

  • Triple-double queen Sabrina Ionescu is eyeing her matchup with the greatest player in WNBA history after shortened rookie season

    The New York Liberty star told Insider she's eager to face WNBA GOAT Diana Taurasi because she's "always looked up to her and the way she's played."

  • Jamin Davis can take tight ends ‘completely out’ of games, Fred Smoot says

    Former Washington corner Fred Smoot says Jamin David will provide something D.C. has lacked for a decade: the ability to cover tight ends.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields to Chicago Bears

    The Bears got their quarterback. Will Justin Fields make an impact in Year 1?

  • Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he’s been drafted by Washington

    Surrounded by friends and family, Kentucky LB Jamin Davis was flooded with emotions as he got a life-changing call from Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

  • When is NFL Draft 2021: Start time, TV channel, schedule, watch Day 2 live stream coverage, dates, Rounds 2-3 order, mock drafts

    Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the

  • NFL pundits love Detroit Lions' pick of Penei Sewell; rare OL blue-chipper a 'no-brainer'

    The Detroit Lions seemed determined to build this team in the trenches and selected Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Most writers liked it.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best, worst picks of the 1st round

    Breaking down the best and worst picks from the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Chicago Bears pick Justin Fields at No. 11. Here is what they’re getting.

    Lorenzo Reyes breaks down how Justin Fields fits for the Chicago Bears and provides his pros and cons.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blocking Silver Lake deal is not about the money, says All Black Coles

    New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.

  • Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114 on Thursday night. Edwards' big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.

  • Here’s Mac Jones’ phone call with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft after being drafted

    It appears that everyone's excited about Mac Jones landing in New England.