Eddie Jackson says Bears finally got a real QB in Justin Fields

Jackson is fired up about Justin Fields joining Bears

The Chicago Bears drafting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has the city overcome with joy. Fans celebrated on Twitter, fans broke out in cheers at the White Sox game and Bears players were also celebrating.

And Eddie Jackson is thrilled and maybe a bit relieved.

"About time we got us a real quarterback. How about them Bears?" Jackson said on an Instagram Live.

And damn, poor Mitchell Trubisky getting thrown under the bus. And Nick Foles, a Super Bowl MVP has to be raising some eye brows.

But Jackson's point is the Bears have struggled to find a starting quarterback of the future for decades. The Bears notably traded up to draft Trubisky and made the mistake of passing on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Then they brought in Foles and benched Trubisky. And that's not even going back before 2018 and acknowledging things like Mike Glennon's signing.

That's the stuff of a Chicago-born curse.

But the Fields selection seems to have exorcised some demons for now anyways.

Andy Dalton is still on the roster after the Bears signed him to a one-year contract in free agency, and general manager Ryan Pace reiterated that he will be the starter in 2021.

So Jackson might need to wait a little bit longer before Fields is under center and terrorizing NFC North rivals.

