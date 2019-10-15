Eddie Jackson says the Bears defense has to 'make a statement game' against Saints

The Bears defense gave up a season-high 24 points in the Week 5 loss to the Raiders. The bye week that followed meant they had to stew on that performance for an extra seven days.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson admitted the defense "didn't hold up" in an interview on the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning. It sounds like they are fired up to not have a repeat performance against the Saints.

"We want to get that bad taste out of our mouths," Jackson said. "Unfortunately, we had to wait for a bye week.

"Now we got to make a statement game here at home."

That statement game will have to come without stud defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. Hicks got injured in the loss to the Raiders and is expected to miss significant time.

Jackson talked about what Hicks' absence will mean to the defense.

"That's a tough loss for us," Jackson said. "The style of play Akiem brings is hard to fill. Right now we're doing a good job holding up with guys coming in and stepping up, but at the end of the day that's Akiem. His resume speaks for itself. What he does speaks for itself. Film, everything. It's a tough loss, man. We're hoping to have him back real soon for playoffs or the end of the season. It really hurts us, but we ride with him. He still comes around. He's still engaged and meetings and things like that."





