Eddie Jackson posts picture of Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform

Jackson posts picture of Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform

It doesn't mean anything, so why are we so excited that Eddie Jackson posted a picture of Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform.

That's just where the Bears fanbase is these days.

Adam Schefter asked social media which jersey Wilson looks best in, including him photoshopped in a Bears, Cowboys, Saints and Raiders uniform.

Jackson is clearly just voting for his team, cause of course he'd want to see Wilson in blue and orange like every other Bears fan.

It's worth reiterating Wilson hasn't requested a trade, these are just the four teams he'd prefer to go to if he were traded.

And before everyone gets on Jackson's knowledge of the Bears franchise, it's ESPN that photoshopped Wilson in a Bears 3 jersey so don't go after Jackson as if he didn't know #3 was retired for Bronko Nagurski.

