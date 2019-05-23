Eddie Jackson’s pitch for the Bears hits home with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: ‘It’s just like Bama’

Eddie Jacksons pitch for the Bears hits home with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Its just like Bama originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Six years ago, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recruited a three-star wide receiver recruit named Eddie Jackson to play his college ball at Alabama (Jackson, of course, played for Nick Saban as a safety). In March, it was Jackson who was recruiting Clinton-Dix, this time to play for the Bears.

He did so with a simple message: "It's just like ‘Bama."

And from there, "I was ready to sign," Clinton-Dix said.

The friendship between Jackson and Clinton-Dix developed in Tuscaloosa and continued after Clinton-Dix became a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2014. But Clinton-Dix didn't decide to sign with the Bears - on a cheap one-year prove-it deal - just because of the opportunity to team up with one of his friends.

Jackson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky chatted with Clinton-Dix on his visit to Halas Hall back in March and offered another critical pitch centered around coach Matt Nagy.

"I told him coach Nagy is one of those coaches, he lets us be us, go out there and have fun with swag," Jackson said. "But he knew it. He was like man, I know, I'm a fan of y'all, I've been watching. He was on board."

Jackson and Clinton-Dix combined for 14 interceptions since the beginning of the 2017 season, though Clinton-Dix left the Green Bay Packers via a midseason trade last year with a reputation for missing tackles (for what it's worth, Clinton-Dix missed one fewer tackle than Adrian Amos did in 2018, per Pro Football Focus). The Bears see Clinton-Dix's one-year deal as a win-win for all parties: The Bears get a starting safety with proven past production and playoff experience, while Clinton-Dix slides into one of the league's most talented defenses with an excellent opportunity to rebuild his value on the free agent market in 2020.

"I always like to focus on the positives guys have," safeties coach Sean Desai said. "He's shown that he's a highly instinctual player, he's shown that he's got good ball skills and good range and those are traits that we're going to develop."

Jackson and Amos forged a strong relationship on the back end of the Bears' defense the last two years, with good communication between the two helping accentuate each player's strengths. A thought here is replacing Amos with Clinton-Dix will help ease the transition for Jackson, given his friendship with his new safety mate. But there's more that goes into a good safety pairing than a strong friendship.

"They gotta build that communication," Desai said. "It's different to speak a personal language off the field and then a football language on the field. So that's what we're all building."

Still, a good off-the-field relationship with Jackson got Clinton-Dix in the door at Halas Hall. And the Bears hope it can be an important part of the league's best defense in 2018 holding on to that title in 2019.

"I'm just glad to be on the back end with him, man," Clinton-Dix said. "This is a special defense and I'm glad to be a part of these guys."