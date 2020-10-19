Eddie Jackson is not happy about another pick-6 negated by penalty

Bears safety Eddie Jackson has a penchant for making plays on defense since he arrived in the league four years ago. After all, Jackson’s five defensive touchdowns are the most in the NFL since his rookie season in 2017.

Although, there’s an argument to be made that Jackson should have eight defensive touchdowns with two scores this season.

But for the second time this season, Jackson was robbed of a pick-six by a questionable penalty. Jackson’s pick-six of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was negated by a questionable pass interference call.

Then Sunday against the Panthers, Jackson intercepted a Teddy Bridgewater pass and returned it for a touchdown. The play was negated when cornerback Kyle Fuller was flagged for another questionable pass interference call.

Jackson should have two interceptions for two touchdowns this season. And once again, he made his annoyance with the refs clear with a pair of posts on Twitter.

This makes no sense 2 TDS called back in 6 weeks smh…🐻⬇️ — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) October 18, 2020





That’s 8 TDs in 4 years — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) October 18, 2020





The Bears were flagged 10 times for 92 yards, and there were a few costly ones that negated some pretty big plays on defense. There were several questionable calls in this game on both sides, but perhaps none more deflating than Jackson’s negated pick-six.

But when all was said and done, the Bears were able to defeat the Panthers 23-16 to improve to 5-1 on the season. And while it certainly would’ve been nice for Jackson to finally get his due this season, winning is the most important thing.