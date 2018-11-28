Eddie Jackson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Eddie Jackson is now getting the credit that many in and around the Bears have been clamoring for in recent weeks.

Jackson, who sealed the Bears' 23-16 Thanksgiving win with his second pick-six in as many weeks, was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week today:

It's a fitting award for the underhearlded safety, who's scored five defensive touchdowns since being drafted in 2017. No defensive player in football has more.

Jackson's award completes a trifecta of sorts for the Bears: