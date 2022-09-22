Eddie Jackson named Bears’ honorary captain vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears (1-1) are looking to bounce back after a brutal loss when they host the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday.

They’ll need the leadership of their captains quarterback Justin Fields, defensive end Robert Quinn, linebacker Roquan Smith and guard Cody Whitehair, as well as this week’s honorary captain.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that safety Eddie Jackson, who has totaled 12 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup and one interception through two games, will be the honorary captain for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

“I mean we have a really good group of guys,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “Guys really work hard, and we think Eddie’s been really playing well the first two games. I think he’s deserving of it. He is a leader. Like I said, all of us are leaders by the way we model our behavior and he’s done a great job with that in terms of his hustle, his hitting and his production the first two games, so he’s well deserving of it.”

Following Sunday night’s brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jackson told his team “to keep working and get one percent better.”

“It’s always a blessed opportunity to be named captain, to go out there and lead our guys, especially after the tough loss,” Jackson said. “[We] wanna go out there and basically just set the tempo, set the tone on how we work, how we prepare, how we take those approaches in the game and how we play. So, it’s definitely a big opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”

List

Statistical Breakdown: How the Bears and Texans stack up before Week 3 game View 13 items

List

7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3 View 7 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire