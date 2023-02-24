Eddie Jackson named Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient for 2022

The Chicago Bears have named safety Eddie Jackson the team’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

The Ed Block Courage Award is given to a player on each of the 32 NFL teams who “best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage and serves as an inspiration in the locker room.” Recipients are voted by their teammates.

Chosen by teammates, the Ed Block Courage Award goes to a player who serves as a role model on & off the field. Congrats to our 2022 winner, @BoJack4! 👏 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 23, 2023

Past Bears winners of the Ed Block Courage Award include Tarik Cohen, Roquan Smith, Allen Robinson, Zach Miller and Kyle Long.

Jackson is coming off an impressive 2022 season, where led the Bears with four picks — and that was in just 12 games, as he missed the final five after suffering a season-ending foot injury. Jackson added 80 total tackles, including one for a loss, six pass breakups and led the team with two forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire