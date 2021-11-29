Eddie Jackson has a message for Bears fans chanting ‘Fire Nagy’

At this point of the season it’s become clear that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is on his way out of Chicago. And Bears fans have made their frustrations clear as the team is trending in the wrong direction in Year 4.

While the crowd at Soldier Field has been no strangers to booing the team’s offensive struggles, they voiced their frustrations with a “Fire Nagy” chant after the team’s fifth straight loss.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson met with the media on Monday, where he addressed the “Fire Nagy” chants at Soldier Field after that Week 11 loss to the Ravens.

“We hate it, honestly,” Jackson said. “The fans gotta understand, that’s not helping anything. Y’all want us to play better, do better, that’s not helping when you all sitting up there and chanting that. But I get it. The frustration, long-time Bears fans have been going through this for a long, long time, so I understand it, but it’s not helping the situation. I feel like it’s just making it worse. We just continue to rally around each other and look upon ourselves to get this turned around and block out all the outside noise.”

Here’s what Eddie Jackson had to say today when asked about Bears fans chanting “Fire Nagy!” pic.twitter.com/b20JtrnBKB — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) November 29, 2021

While that may be the case, it doesn’t sound like those “Fire Nagy” chants are going to die down anytime soon — or at least until Nagy is fired. Those chants have been heard everywhere from Soldier Field to a Bulls game to a Blackhawks game and, even unfortunately, Nagy’s son’s high school football game.

And with the Arizona Cardinals coming to town — and a potential rough afternoon on the horizon — those “Fire Nagy” chants could sound loud again at Soldier Field.

