Eddie Jackson left off Top 10 NFL safeties list, latest Bears snub

It's been incredibly trendy to put down the Bears on the Internet lately. Whether it's saying they have the worst QB room in the NFL, or projecting the team to go 3-13, it seems the whole football world thinks the Bears are doomed to take another step back in 2020.

But when you start disrespecting Eddie Jackson, you're going too far.

So disclaimer, you may want to sit down before taking a look at this list.

That's right, according to CBS Sports, Eddie Jackson is NOWHERE to be found on the Top-10 list for NFL safeties.

Maybe since CBS typically carries AFC games they missed the 10 picks, 26 passes defended and FIVE touchdowns Jackson has racked up in only three seasons?

To give you an idea of how ludicrous that TD number is, the Nos. 3 - 10 players on that list combined for six touchdowns since 2017, when Jackson entered the league. That surely has to buy him a spot in the top-three, right?

Maybe putting points on the board isn't your thing (although why would that ever not be your thing)? Maybe you like getting to the QB more?

Ok, Eddie Jackson only has two sacks, far fewer than Tyrann Mathieu who has six since 2017. But Jackson's two sacks match Earl Thomas's two sacks over his 10-year career. It's only one fewer than what Devin McCourty has racked up over 10 years. And it's two more than the *zero* sacks Anthony Harris or Minkah Fitzpatrick have to their name.

For those who still need to check the tape, we'll just leave this here:

If you don't think Eddie Jackson is a top safety do you even watch football? pic.twitter.com/7ohhO6pEcA — 𝓫𝓸𝓳𝓪𝓬𝓴⚔️ (@bojackswrld) May 11, 2020

