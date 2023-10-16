Eddie Jackson leaves Bears' game with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, who had missed the team’s last three games, has left Sunday’s contest with an injury.

Jackson left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury, and the team has officially reported he is questionable to return to the contest.

Jackson had suffered a foot injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and had missed the Bears’ last three games, with the team opting not to put him on injured reserve.

It is unclear whether Jackson suffered an injury to that same foot.

We will provide additional details as they become available.