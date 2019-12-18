Eddie Jackson, Khalil Mack, and Cordarrelle Patterson selected for 2020 Pro Bowl

The Bears may be out of the post season, but they are well represented in the 2020 Pro Bowl. Eddie Jackson, Khalil Mack, and Cordarrelle Patterson will all be playing for the NFC squad on January 26 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Eddie Goldman, Kyle Fuller, and Tarik Cohen have also been selected as alternates.

Notably, Allen Robinson was not selected for the Pro Bowl this year, despite having 83 receptions for 1,023 yards and 7 touchdowns through 14 games in 2019. The 83 receptions are already the best mark of his career, leaving many fans feeling his exclusion from the Pro Bowl is a snub.

