Eddie Jackson invited the team over to his house for Thanksgiving

Eddie Jackson is a proven, respected leader in the Bears' locker room.

He added to his leadership résumé last week, inviting the team over to his house for Thanksgiving dinner, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The dinner was special for teammates who didn't have family to celebrate near the area.

“There were too many teammates there to count,” rookie corner Jaylon Jones told Biggs. “Not just DBs. Offense and defense. (Darnell) Mooney, Justin (Fields), lots and lots of guys. Eddie is just a good dude. The food was amazing, and since a lot of us, we’re not from Chicago, so if you didn’t have family, ‘Bo’ just invited us over.”

According to the same report, Jackson quickly took rookie safety Jaquan Brisker under his wing when he was drafted, welcoming him to his home to study.

On Sunday against the New York Jets, Jackson went down with a noncontact foot injury during the second quarter. He suffered the injury during a Garrett Wilson 54-yard touchdown before the half.

The All-Pro safety was carted off the field, and the Bears immediately ruled him out of the game with the injury. His current status is unknown and awaiting an update from head coach Matt Eberflus and the organization.

Plenty of the team spoke up about losing Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is receiving season-ending ankle surgery. The team mentioned the absence of a leader like Jackson deeply affects the team.

This could prove fatal to a 3-9 team staring down the barrel of a top selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

