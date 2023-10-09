Eddie Jackson injury update coming later this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are playing coy with the statuses of many of their injured players, as usual. Fans doing the math on Eddie Jackson’s absence are expecting to see the star free safety return this week against the Vikings, but head coach Matt Eberflus is waiting until Wednesday when the team’s first injury report of the week is due– again, as usual– to share an update on Jackson’s health.

“We don’t have a clarification on that right now,” Eberflus said.

Jackson hurt his foot in Week 2 against the Bucs. At the time the Bears said they believed the injury tended in “positive” direction and opted not to put Jackson on injured reserve. If the Bears had put Jackson on IR he would’ve had to miss a minimum of four games, but the team would’ve gotten an extra roster spot to help out with either a replacement at safety, or in some other phase of the game like special teams. Since the team did not put him on IR, it’s easy to follow the line of reasoning that would assume Jackson will only miss three games, and will be ready to go for Week 6.

However, Jackson has not been able to practice once since he hurt his foot in Week 2. He would likely need to participate at least in a limited fashion this week before he gets the green light to play against the Vikings.

Jackson suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in Week 12 of last year that knocked him out for the remainder of the year. Before that injury, Jackson was in the middle of a comeback campaign with four interceptions and noticeably improved tackling.

