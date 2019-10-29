Bears safety Eddie Jackson began the 2019 season with a similar narrative that surrounded the team in general. He was supposed to emerge as potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate and cement his rightful spot as one of the NFL's best all-around defenders while the Bears marched onward and upward toward a Super Bowl.

Then came the actual season.

Those are some pretty tough expectations to meet, especially for a player who's only entering his third season. And in Week 8's loss to the Chargers, Jackson fell way short of the play we're used to seeing from the former fourth-round pick.

Jackson ended the game with a team-low 29.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. It's his second-consecutive underwhelming performance; he earned a 49.2 mark from PFF in Week 7's loss to the Saints. According to the analytics powerhouse, Jackson's regression this season has been greater than any Bears player on defense. He ended 2018 with an elite score of 93.2. Through seven games this season, he's earned a 59.4, which ranks 97th among safeties graded by PFF this year.

Not good.

Jackson just doesn't look like the same player right now. He hasn't been making the high-impact, field-flipping plays the Bears became accustomed to last season when he totaled six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. He's been blanked in both categories so far in 2019.

Jackson's also been pretty outspoken against Bears fans booing at Soldier Field. And while he has every right to voice his opinion on fan behavior, so do the fans about the team's on-field play. If Jackson doesn't improve over the next nine games, he could go from fan-favorite to scapegoat pretty quickly.

Eddie Jackson was Bears' lowest-graded player vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago