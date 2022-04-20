Eddie Jackson among notable absences for Bears voluntary minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off their voluntary minicamp with the first of three practices Tuesday at Halas Hall. All-in-all, there was good turnout for a roster that currently consists of just 61 players.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields confirmed that most of the offense was in attendance for Tuesday’s voluntary practice — with the exception of quarterback Nick Foles, who doesn’t seem long for this roster with Trevor Siemian as Fields’ backup.

But it was another story on defense.

Safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, defensive ends Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. weren’t among those practicing on Tuesday.

But it’s not something Eberflus is worried about. He stressed the “voluntary” in voluntary minicamp.

“I know you might have questions about this player, that player or … guys who were in and out — that’s part of this time of the year,” Eberflus said. “Guys have things that go on personally. They’re working on a part of their body. Maybe they had an injury from the last season and maybe they’re somewhere working on that.

“Everybody’s got their own story, and that’s not a big issue. Everybody’s done a good job of communicating with us, and they’ll be here when they’re here, and when they’re here, they’ll get good work.”

One defensive player who was in attendance for voluntary minicamp is linebacker Roquan Smith, who’s primed for a massive contract extension entering his fifth season.

