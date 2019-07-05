Eddie Jackson on 2019: We’re planning on taking this whole thing

Eddie Jackson on 2019: Were planning on taking this whole thing originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Eddie Jackson recently talked with NBC Sports Chicago at his football camp at Benedictine University for the Gatorade Beat the Heat program. He answered a wide variety of questions, touching on everything from the double doink to Aaron Rodgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He chatted about his mindset going into the 2019 season: "We're very special, man. Like I said, we're planning on taking this whole thing and that's something I'm very comfortable saying. Right now we're just continuing to build, and we've got a lot of new faces right now. Everyone's just falling in place and it's just like home - everyone loves it. Coach Nagy has built something great for us to keep getting better and keep improving. He always says you're either getting better or you're getting worse, so right now that first-round playoff game is the fuel to our fire."

And about new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano: "His energy, his enthusiasm and also his play calling [are what stands out]. He does a lot of different things - I don't want to go into too much detail, but a lot of things that are going to be fun and different and tricky for quarterbacks to see on the field."

He's also just as amped for Week 1 as you are: "Aw man, pumped. That's the game that's circled on my calendar. First game of the season. It's Green Bay, 100, at our place. For all the things that Aaron Rodgers did to us last year, and all the subliminal messages this year. We got that in the back of our minds. We're going to be ready."

Eddie Jackson: extremely ready for the season to start.