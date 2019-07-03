Eddie Jackson on 1985 Bears: ‘We want to top everything they’ve done’

Eddie Jackson on 1985 Bears: We want to top everything theyve done originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's hard to do much better than finishing as the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but Eddie Jackson is setting the bar a step higher for 2019.

"Our goal right now is for the defense to be number one across the board," Jackson told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Shout out to the '85 Bears but we want to top everything they've done."

#Bears Safety Eddie Jackson (@BoJack39) discussed new DC Chuck Pagano and the high expectations they have on defense with the Super Bowl as the goal in 2019...



"Shout out to the '85 Bears but we want to top everything they've done."



🔽AUDIO🔽 pic.twitter.com/62zKr9N5w6







— SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 3, 2019

The Bears allowed the fewest points of any team last season and led the league in turnovers, but the Pro Bowl safety wants more.

The defense was third in total yards allowed and outside of the top five in passing yards and passing touchdowns given up - room for improvement in Jackson's eyes.

It's up to new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano to help put the defense over the top. He's still getting to know his players, but Jackson confirmed that their schemes won't be too different.

"It's not a big difference," Jackson said. "Coach Pagano is more vocal than coach Vic. Right now, he's more uppity. Coach Vic was more mellow, laid back and chill."

Neither coaching style is inherently better than the other, but Pagano will ultimately be judged on how the 2019 defense compares to last season.

They might not match the greatest defense in NFL history, but they're looking to make their own mark on the 100-year-old franchise.