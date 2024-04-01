Eddie Howe issues hands-off warning over Alexander Isak

Isak scored twice from the spot in Newcastle's win over West Ham - PA/Richard Sellers

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has warned his rivals that Alexander Isak is not for sale at any price this summer.

Howe knows he could lose a key member of this squad as Newcastle need to give themselves more room to manoeuver in their planned summer rebuild.

Isak will be the most coveted of Newcastle’s stars after he scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season and set up a goal for Harvey Barnes in the 4-3 win over West Ham.

But Telegraph Sport understands that any potential bidders will be ignored as Howe wants to build the team around the Sweden international.

Asked if he would consider selling Isak to help with the club’s Profit and Sustainability rule compliance, Howe said: “I thought he was excellent against West Ham.

“He didn’t score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good. His link play, his athleticism, he looked in a really good place. He’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him.”

Arsenal have already been credited with an interest in a player who can play out wide, through the middle or as a No.10, but Isak signed a six-year contract when he arrived from Real Soicedad for £63 million in August 2022 and Newcastle are under no pressure to sell.

Brazilian internationals Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are both vulnerable. The former has a release clause in his contract which can be triggered if a team bids around £100 million for the former Lyon star, while Joelinton, is still negotiating with the club to extend a deal that ends in the summer of 2025. He will be sold if he does not sign an extension.

The return of homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson from a back injury has also given Howe a timely boost after losing captain Jamaal Lascelles, defender Tino Livramento and winger Miguel Almiron to injury against West Ham.

Anderson was superb in pre-season but has been sidelined for four months with a stress fracture.

“I felt [in the summer] that he would come into the team and have an outstanding season,” said Howe, whose side entertain Everton at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

“I thought it would be his breakthrough season because during pre-season I thought he was outstanding.

“Unfortunately, we lost him through, again, another strange injury really, but he’s back and he’s looked really, really good since coming back.

“I’m really, really pleased with him.”

Elliot Anderson's return has given Newcastle a timely boost - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Newcastle’s dramatic comeback win on Saturday - they were losing 3-1 with 13 minutes left to play - has closed the gap on seventh-placed West Ham to just one point with a game in hand which means their European hopes are very much alive.

Howe added: “There was always that feeling that the season was alive but, of course, you have to win games.

“I always say the team is made up of the character of the players and you could see the character shining through against West Ham because, I think without that, we were dead and buried.

“We wouldn’t have come back in the manner that we did. The spirit is still there and that’s the most important thing beyond anything. If you have spirit you have a chance.”