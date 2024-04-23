Eddie House: Play made by Heat’s Caleb Martin neither malicious nor suspension-worthy

A lot of people understandably got upset by the play made by Miami Heat wing Caleb Martin at the end of the Boston Celtics’ 114-94 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their East first round series. The Miami forward sent star Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum flying as he seemed to attack the cup for a rebound. Many questioned the intent of his actions on the dangerous play, some even calling for his suspension.

Speaking after Boston’s win, former Celtics (and Heat) shooting guard Eddie House took a different tack on the physical play while working as a broadcaster for NBC Sports Boston.

Instead, house suggested that while very aggressive, Martin’s play was neither malicious nor suspension-worthy.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear House’s case why he thinks this to be true.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire