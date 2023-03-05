Eddie House and Jacob Tobey recap Colorado’s Senior Day victory against Utah
Pac-12 Networks' Eddie House and Jacob Tobey broke down Colorado's 69-60 win over Utah on March 4, 2023 in Tempe.
Colorado student-athletes Frida Formann and Aaronette Vonleh speak with Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Elise Woodward and Angela Taylor after the Buffs' victory over Oregon State in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 2 in Las Vegas.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Joey Logano put the Team Penske No. 22 car on the pole Saturday for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
On a windy day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees outfielders hit four home runs (five total) but they were outslugged by the Tampa Bay Rays, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon.
A former all-NBA player in Phoenix and all-star in Miami, Dragić has become a reserve player the last five seasons.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
UNC hosts Duke on Saturday in a regular-season finale that could decide whether the Tar Heels will be in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Austin Hill has won two of the season's first three races in the Xfinity Series. He won Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, taking the lead with one lap to go.
Randle finished with 43 points.
Three of the top shortstops in baseball changed teams in free agency during the offseason. Here's a look at the top 10 MLB shortstops heading into the 2023 campaign.
Toto Wolff finally admitted Mercedes got their car concept wrong last year and that they will now need a complete “change of direction” if they want to get back to winning world titles.
Tyler Bertuzzi set up a goal in his Boston debut and Linus Ullmark made 24 saves, helping the NHL-leading Bruins beat Patrick Kane and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.