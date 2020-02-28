Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua’s tactics to beat Tyson Fury and become undisputed heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury poses with his belts: Reuters

Eddie Hearn has detailed just how Anthony Joshua will go about beating Tyson Fury in what would be an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

With all the belts now residing in the UK after Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder last week, clamour for the all-British super fight has grown.

And Hearn believes Joshua has the style and game to get the better of the WBC champion and capture his belt to complete the set alongside his IBF, WBA and WBO straps.

“You box [Fury], you fight him, you fight him on the inside,” Hearn told Boxing Scene.

“You know what he’s going to do; you know he’s got the ability to do whatever he wants. He won’t walk Joshua down like he did to Wilder, he won’t. Joshua’s too strong, he’s too sharp and he’s too good. [Joshua is] not just waiting for this big right hand over the top.

Tyson Fury arriving back at Manchester Airport (PA)

“He’s got left hooks, he’s got uppercuts, he can fight to the body, he can fight on the inside, he can fight long. And Fury knows that, Fury will fight the fight against AJ that he boxed against Wladimir Klitschko. I don’t believe AJ loses that fight but right now, the bookmakers say AJ is the underdog in that fight and I love it.”

While highly unlikely, Fury’s camp have already considered a pay-off for Deontay Wilder to bypass a third fight due to his rematch clause.

That would enable Fury to face Joshua once he has satsified his IBF mandatory against Kubrat Pulev.

With Hearn pencilling in that fight to take place on 20 June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

