Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight is ‘as done as it can be’

Eddie Hearn insists a fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is now “as done as it can be” and that it is “100 per cent happening”.

A blockbuster bout to crown one of the two British superstars as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world has edged towards completion in recent weeks with just the fight’s location as the last remaining stumbling block.

But with both parties in agreement that the fight will take place in late July or possibly early August, with Saudi Arabia the frontrunner, Hearn is bullish about an announcement soon.

Hearn said: “Only some more exchanged final drafts, more calls tonight.

“It’s as done as it can be. It’s non-stop at the moment, but it’s happening, it’s 100 per cent happening.”

Both fighters are eager to make this special event happen now, with both in agreement that it will “100 per cent” take place this year.

Hearn says that the fight is leaning towards 24 July as the “rough date”, although the following two weekends in August could be the eventual dates for the fight.

Should the latter happen, Joshua would be in a predicament with his long-time trainer Rob McCracken committed to his other role as performance director for GB Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, which run from 23 July to 8 August.

Hearn said earlier this week: “I know Rob takes his position very seriously. He loves the job and the kids so it’s not ideal but we can’t move it a couple of weeks either side. Someone is spending a lot of money so we have to go whenever they say.

“We haven’t finalised an exact date, July 24 is the rough date but it may leak into early August but no later than that. It’s impossible to schedule anything without clashing with something.

“I know AJ and Rob have been talking accordingly so I am sure they will work it out.

“The date we get given is when the fight takes place and the guys know it will be around the Olympics, it could be inappropriate but it is the biggest fight in boxing and the biggest moment in AJ’s career. We have to work it out.”

