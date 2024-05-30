Eddie Hearn: ‘Is Britain a country you want to raise your children in? Probably not’

Eddie Hearn has made himself one of boxing's most important names - Mark Robinson

Saudi Arabia feels as apt a place as any to be sitting down with Eddie Hearn. The kingdom’s insatiable appetite for using sport as soft power mirrors his own ravenous quest to become the dominant boxing promoter of his age. He practically commutes here, flitting between tête-à-têtes with local royalty and drinks receptions on the lawns of the British Embassy. It is quite the red-carpet ride for a man who, as the only son of Barry Hearn, the impresario behind the successes of everybody from Steve Davis to Lennox Lewis, has spent his life lampooned for growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth. But at 44 he has, as he never tires of telling his critics, turned it into gold.

We meet in a quiet corner of the Fairmont Ramla, a hotel on Riyadh’s northern outskirts. On Saturday night, he will preside over his latest lavish Saudi production, “5v5”, pitting five of his finest fighters against those of Frank Warren, his long-time nemesis. By his own admission, Hearn has not slept much: a consequence of jet lag, construction noise across the street, and scrolling on his phone half the night trying to buy his daughter a pair of football boots. All told he has been asleep for just three hours and 38 minutes. Courtesy of a fitness tracker on his wrist, he can talk obsessively about his circadian rhythms.

With a history of cardiac issues in the family – three generations on his father’s side have suffered heart attacks young – he is not inclined to take any shortcuts with his health. In just four years, Hearn has gone from feeling a creeping discomfort at “my belly overhanging in a tight suit” to losing two stone, evangelising about his fitness regime and becoming a cover star for Men’s Health magazine. Today he is noticeably trimmer in a dressed-down, hot-climate ensemble of midnight-blue shirt and shorts: “My mindset has changed quite a lot,” he acknowledges.

It is rare to carve out an hour in Hearn’s schedule where he will not be disturbed. His existence is one long, hard sell, hawking his fighters for all they are worth as an army of YouTubers hangs on his every word. Not that he has too many competitors in his field any longer. Anthony Joshua, the superstar of his stable, has twice filled Wembley Stadium. Even Warren, has fewer followers on X, formerly Twitter, than “No Context Hearn”, a parody account devoted to capturing him in all his madcap guises, whether downing a beer in one or barging into a dressing room post-fight to ask, “How did you fluke that one?”

Hearn has promoted some of boxing's biggest names, including Anthony Joshua - Jeff Gilbert

To the untrained eye, Hearn seems like a quintessential Essex blusterer hardwired to hijack any photo op for his own ends. What is missed in these caricatures, though, is how ferociously he sweats his brand, or indeed why. “I saw a quote this morning that I absolutely loved,” he says. “‘The only thing I can control is how hard I work.’” Kobe Bryant, the basketball player, said that. It really hit me, because although I might appear to be brash and have a big ego, I’m not a genius.

“But what I do have is an incredible engine, and I’ve convinced myself that that’s the reason why I’ve found success. It wasn’t like I was at school getting straight As. I was good at sport, I had a big mouth, and I could sell. So, there’s a fear in me, as if the only way I know I can achieve is to knock my cods off on a daily basis.”

This tirelessness has earned him a veritable empire. Matchroom Sport, the company that Barry built out of a Romford snooker hall 42 years ago, has burgeoned into a global behemoth in sports promotion and events, worth over £1 billion. Eddie, as the heir, has been instrumental to this success. When he first joined the paternal trade in his 20s, he could be perceived as a court jester as his boxing shows flopped.

But through his signature blend of graft and charm, he became the sole promoter with whom Sky Sports would do business. Hearn is not shy of advertising this remarkable metamorphosis. Some of his accoutrements, not least the Rolls-Royce with personalised number plates, smack of Del Boy striking it rich at Sotheby’s, but he is endearingly self-aware.

Hearn reflects how his privileges – being picked up from school in a white stretch limo, rubbing shoulders at weekends with boxers such as Chris Eubank and ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed – could make him a horror as a teenager. “I was a cocky, bullish type. I really fancied myself, because I was in this world where I was with Naz, Eubank, in the ring carrying out belts. Then I went to school on Monday and got told off by the history teacher, and my attitude was terrible. I would literally introduce myself as Barry Hearn’s son.”

These affectations were anathema to his father. Hearn Sr had, after all, been raised on a council estate in Dagenham, and was desperate to inculcate his Stakhanovite work ethic in Eddie, right down to ordering him to polish his shoes. “Dad gave me a hiding occasionally,” Hearn says. “I don’t see a problem with it. And I didn’t do it again. Sometimes we’re a bit soft, saying, ‘Oh, you can’t do that. A pleasant chat wasn’t going to make the grade.”

Hearn learnt much of his business prowess from his father Barry (pictured left) - Getty

The struggle to escape the shadow of Barry, a promoter so staggeringly influential in the 1980s that he elevated snooker from pub pastime to appointment viewing on the BBC for 18 million people, is one that still preoccupies him.

“I’ve realised how much your childhood is fundamental to the person you become. Basically, I blame it all on my dad. He refers to me as a project. Almost project first, son second. A lot of people think it’s incredibly cold. That’s just the environment I was brought up in. You have to give it everything, every day. I wouldn’t say he was the perfect father, because he’s driven entirely by money and winning. And family. But really the first two things.”

He is conscious of the need to adapt his parenting to suit more sensitive times. With his wife Chloe, who used to run a beauty salon near Matchroom’s home in Brentwood, Hearn has two daughters – Isabella, 14, and Sophia, 11 – and admits struggling to impart the same strict codes of respect he was once taught. “If I spoke to my dad the way my kids speak to me?” he laughs. “Oh my God. He’d give me a belting. The only time I ever lose my temper is when I’m trying to get the phone off my eldest at 10 at night.”

In a twist straight out of Succession, the very fact that Hearn does not have a son has implications for Matchroom’s future. In the world according to 75-year-old Barry, Eddie indicates, self-made men still gravitate towards the old rules of male primogeniture. “I couldn’t be more of an advocate for women in sport and women in business, but in his mind, because there is no natural successor, there is a bit of a feeling that it ends with us. We are the two on the ship at the end.” It was against this backdrop, he explains, that the company decided this month to sell a minority stake to Pitch International, an outside marketing agency. “The deal was one we never anticipated doing, because it had been a purely family-owned business.”

This question of dynasty is the one area where Hearn dials down his usual chutzpah. He recognises the delicacy of balancing his all-or-nothing credo as a businessman with his awareness as a father that his two girls might want to forge a different path. “With my kids, I don’t know if I want to put the pressure on them,” he says. “My dad calls me a silver-spoon kid, but the pressure’s quite big in terms of trying to outperform him. I can only be a success if I do, so by that logic, my kids can only be successful if they outperform me. It’s a big responsibility. One’s a really good athlete, a very good footballer. The other one’s super-smart and streetwise. I just want them to find a passion and be happy.”

It is at this point that the conversation takes an unexpected turn. Hearn is worried, evidently, about his children’s safety in light of the fatal stabbing last month of Daniel Anjorin, 14, just 10 miles from their Essex home. The death of the teenager, killed in broad daylight near Hainault Tube station with a samurai sword, draws Hearn into an impassioned denunciation of the knife crime.

“A young kid lost his life in Hainault – that’s 20 minutes from me,” he says. “My nan and grandad live around the corner. And the next day, it’s like it has never even happened. I still remember the murder of Stephen Lawrence. It was a national disaster. Now it’s snowballing into a horrific situation in our country, but no one’s trying anything, as if we have become desensitised to events.”

Eddie Hearn's wife Chloe and their two daughters Sophia and Isabella

It is this abhorrence of Britain’s more laissez-faire responses to knife crime that explains why he feels so comfortable in Saudi Arabia. When he first brought a fight here in December 2019, pitting Anthony Joshua into a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jnr, he was portrayed as a naive pawn in the country’s efforts to launder its history of human rights abuses through sport. This was just 13 months since Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, had walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never come out. He was murdered, according to US intelligence analysts, by a hit squad acting on the direct orders of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince.

The outrage has done little to derail the kingdom’s transformation into the honeypot of global sport, with its vast sovereign wealth fund bankrolling everything from golf to snooker. In 2034, it stands to host the World Cup. Hearn was back in Riyadh a fortnight ago for Tyson Fury’s defeat to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk – a bout that would never have been made without the Saudis’ £115 million prize purse – and is back today for his fighters’ head-to-head with Warren’s line-up. Warren, at 73, the power behind the throne of a generation of British fighters from Frank Bruno to Joe Calzaghe, would long treat Hearn Jr with disdain. “Now,” he says, “I have Frank’s respect.”

Hearn’s connection to this Saudi setting is, he insists, more than strictly business. “I really like it out here,” he says. “To a point where, I’m looking at my country and thinking, ‘Why am I living there?’ Well, I live there because it’s my home. And my kids go to school there, and my headquarters are there. But is it a country you want to live in, raise your children in? And the answer is probably no. And I hate that.”

The chief attraction of Saudi Arabia is, he argues, “zero crime”. To illustrate, he gestures to his phone. “I could leave this on the pavement, and I’d come back an hour later and it would still be there.” Of course, the low rates of crime owe much to the powerful deterrent effect of Islamic criminal law, with stealing punishable by amputation of the offender’s right hand. But the mere mention of these extremes is enough to steer Hearn back to making unflattering comparisons with Britain.

“Maybe we should employ this mentality when we talk about knife crime, and see if people are so quick to carry machetes on the high street. People here are afraid of the consequences of carrying a weapon. It could be a five-to-10-year immediate sentence – I’m not qualified to say. But some kids have no fear of carrying weapons, or of using them. If you’re in a gang and you want to have a blade to look cool, that’s one thing. But what about the person who’s prepared to take someone’s life with it?

“So you want to carry a blade for acceptance? In that case, you need to understand that if you get caught, you’re going to prison. People don’t really want to talk about this. It’s all very British, ‘We mustn’t be too harsh.’ F--- that. We have to be really harsh. People are scared of stop and search, for example. I’m not. Stop and search me, no problem. Nothing wrong with it. You have to be extreme with your actions now, it’s the only way.

It is rhetoric reminiscent of his father, who has called for the Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting British sports events to receive prison sentences. But while Barry’s politics are well-established, courtesy of his unstinting admiration for Margaret Thatcher, Eddie’s leanings tend to be more abstract. He told Alastair Campbell that he voted Conservative and chose to Leave in the Brexit referendum, saying he would do so again.

And he hopes to leverage his profile in convincing politicians that boxing can be an escape route from poverty and violence. “I genuinely love boxing as a sport, and I would love to make a difference,” he explains. “I believe I can change things – not as the Prime Minister or even as a politician, but just to make the Government understand what is happening on the streets. The problems are well-known to the kids at boxing clubs. Generally, they lack a role model or a family structure to guide them. But these clubs give them a family feeling, showing them a better path. I’d like to give my time to it – and my money.”

'One of my biggest attributes is that I can deal with all kinds of people' - Mark Robinson

Money: it is not the preoccupation for Hearn that you might think. “One of my biggest attributes is being able to deal with all kinds of people,” he says. “I can go to Citibank and talk to their chief investment officers. Or to a gym in Peckham and talk to the kids about how boxing can change their lives. I’m very normal. I want to have a coffee at Costa in Billericay. I’m not interested in being chauffeured around, or hearing, ‘Oh, Mr Hearn!’ That’s the last thing I want.”

Hearn’s genius, inherited from a father with whom he remains absurdly competitive, is as a salesman. He recently filmed himself flogging punnets of strawberries in the centre of Hull to prove the point. When the business of selling is, as he puts it, is a “transfer of emotions”, perhaps the highest compliment you can pay him is that he is always intensely energising company. “Someone told me the other day, ‘You’re like Rain Man,’” he says of his renowned ability to reel off every key statistic about his fighters, without notes. To some, his penchant for lording it over every weigh-in and press conference can grate. But as he bounds off for his next meeting, boxing’s most irrepressible character is unrepentant. “It’s my show,” he grins. “Welcome to my show.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.