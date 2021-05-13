Eddie Gossage to step down as Texas Motor Speedway president

Texas Motor Speedway announced Thursday that Eddie Gossage will step down as track president after it hosts the NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13.

Gossage has been the face of the 1.5-mile speedway outside Fort Worth since its beginning. He was named track general manager in 1995 ahead of its first major races in 1997.

Before arriving at Texas, Gossage first joined the Speedway Motorsports family in 1989 as vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While at Charlotte, Gossage refined his promotional skills under another renowned promoter, then-track president Humpy Wheeler, and Speedway Motorsports executive chairman Bruton Smith.

“The timing just feels right after 32 years with the company,” Gossage stated in a release. “The Smith family and Speedway Motorsports changed my life and I will forever be appreciative and grateful.

“Before my wife Melinda and I chart our next adventure, I’m thankful that I get to come full circle as a promoter with the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

Texas Motor Speedway is celebrating its 25th anniversary season in 2021. In addition to the 1.5-mile speedway hosting NASCAR and IndyCar, the TMS complex includes a 4/10-mile dirt track, a 1/5-mile asphalt track for legends cars, luxury suites and condominiums.

“Eddie Gossage has been synonymous with Texas Motor Speedway’s success, and his contributions to our company and the speedway’s impact on the state of Texas during his career are immeasurable,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith in the same release.

“Beyond the big events, wild pre-race shows and publicity stunts, Eddie has always been the biggest fan of the fans. No one has more desire to give them a memorable experience. I’ll always be thankful for his dedication to our company and the inspiration he’s given our staff to always put the fans first.”

Speedway Motorsports will launch a nationwide search for Gossage’s successor.

This is my favorite @eddiegossage photo. It was taken at one of the many race weekend media breakfasts he always hosted. The @JimmieJohnson bobblehead is indicative of his promoter's flair (though most of his ideas were much more bombastic, and some could be viewed as risque). pic.twitter.com/coTp6QD6MK — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) May 13, 2021

Another example of @eddiegossage's promotional creativity below. A prescient banner he used to promote the 2018 #nascar race weekend that heralded the next crop of stars. Every @TXMotorSpeedway race weekend had a logo/theme, and many started as ideas he had doodled on a notepad. pic.twitter.com/VQTeULMOLc — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) May 13, 2021

While I certainly didn't agree with everything @eddiegossage said, his accommodation/willingness for being interviewed always has been appreciated. He stayed true to his journalism/sportswriter roots, and there aren't many left like that in the racing industry. He'll be missed! pic.twitter.com/jOVCLwzNdB — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) May 13, 2021

