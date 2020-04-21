A week after ruling out hosting an IndyCar race with no fans, Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage is open to the idea as long as it’s part of a joint weekend with NASCAR in early June.

That possibility presented itself Monday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave approval for Texas to host NASCAR races without spectators. NASCAR has yet to release a revised schedule but still intends to run all 36 races in 2020.

NASCAR teams are unable to work on cars at their shops due to North Carolina’s stay-at-home order that ends April 29. The state’s governor is under pressure from a group of politicians to amend the order to allow for the running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 without fans.

Click here to read the full story at Motorsports Talk.

IndyCar and NASCAR are scheduled to race on the same weekend in July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The IndyCar series and Xfinity Series are each scheduled to hold races on the track’s road course on July 4. The Cup series is scheduled to run on the IMS oval on July 5.

Eddie Gossage open to IndyCar-NASCAR Texas doubleheader originally appeared on NBCSports.com